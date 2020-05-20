Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Fashionable on Lafayette

Street photography before the pandemic lockdown.

Soho Street Photography
Fashionable on Lafayette, New York City, January 2020

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s