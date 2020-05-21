Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Forever 21

This photo is from a street photography workshop that I held in September 2019. Three’s a lucky number.

Soho Street Photography
Forever 21, New York City, September 2019

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s