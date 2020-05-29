Photography Tours, Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Leaning Wall

The leaning wall shown in this photography surrounds the original St Patrick’s Cathedral in the Nolita neighborhood of Manhattan. I took this photo during a private street photography workshop in February 2020, before the pandemic lockdown.

Nolita Street Photography
Leaning Wall, New York City, February 2020

