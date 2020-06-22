Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Stylish Soho

Now that New York City will be entering Phase 2 of the reopening from the pandemic lockdown, I am looking forward to being back on the streets shooting again and planning when my private and group workshops will begin again. Very exciting!

Monochrome Street Photography
Stylish Soho, New York City, June 2020

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s