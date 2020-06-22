Stylish Soho

Now that New York City will be entering Phase 2 of the reopening from the pandemic lockdown, I am looking forward to being back on the streets shooting again and planning when my private and group workshops will begin again. Very exciting!
Photo Tours & Street Photography Workshops
Now that New York City will be entering Phase 2 of the reopening from the pandemic lockdown, I am looking forward to being back on the streets shooting again and planning when my private and group workshops will begin again. Very exciting!