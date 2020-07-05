Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Become your dream

I took this photo in 2009. But I only just processed it and have posted it here for the first time.

Monochrome Street Photography NYC
Become your dream, New York City, October 2009

One thought on “Become your dream

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s