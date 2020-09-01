Photography Tours, Photography Workshops, SNYC News, Street Photography

Good News!

Slowly the city is reopening and my Street Photography Workshops and tours are starting up again.

At the moment, personal and private street photography workshops and tours will take place in Midtown Manhattan and Hell’s Kitchen on September 12, 16 & 20. Other neighborhoods will gradually be added as availability of seating areas and restrooms can be found.

Face masks that cover the mouth & nose and social distancing are required at all times.

As well, workshops and tours will be limited to 3 people. Thank you for your patience and understanding while I am able to gradually return to full business operations.

