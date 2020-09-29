Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Red Hat Shopping

Red is a fabulous color for street photography and photography in general. The eye is naturally drawn to red. My street photography workshops are good for people of all levels of experience. They are limited to a maximum of 3 people and face masks are required. See more information and register online.

Cinematic Style Street Photography
Red Hat Shopping, New York City, November 2012

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s