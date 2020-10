The City Looks Different

The pandemic has changed the look and feel of the city. It has provided an opportunity to take a different kind of street photos. It is about seeing with new eyes.

East 42nd St, New York City, 16 September 2020

I am currently scheduling 2 street photography workshops each week. One on a weekday and one on the weekend. I am also providing private workshops on days that I am available. We always have a good time. Masks required and a maximum of 3 people per workshop. Register online.