East Harlem Photo Tour Review

Posted on by Leanne Staples

East Harlem aka El Barrio is a favorite neighborhood of mine and I do a number of photo tours there. Below is a review of a recent photo tour that I did there.

“Fun Shooting in NY! – I had fun taking pictures in NY with Leanne! Leanne is knowledgeable and accommodating. I was a little worried about all the walking during a three hour tour, but Leanne was very understanding. When I needed a break, Leanne creatively used the time to cover theory and practice shooting through windows. It was great tour with a great guide!” – Jeanette, Los Angeles, California

Inspired by Picasso

