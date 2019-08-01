Photography Tours, Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Standing on the Beach

What better place to be in New York City on the hottest day of the year? Coney Island of course. Yes, it is in New York City. This photo was from a street photography workshop. I provide private photo tours there all year around.

Standing on the Beach, Coney Island, NYC, 21 July 2019

