Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Afternoon Cigar

I love shooting street photography in Midtown. I have a few upcoming workshops there in November,

Midtown Street Photography
Afternoon Cigar, New York City, March 2019

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s