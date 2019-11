Did you know that I have a section on Shoot New York City with my favorite indie businesses? It’s called Discover New York City and it’s an ongoing process of listing businesses that I think are worthy of attention.

One of the businesses that I’ve highlighted is CW Pencil Enterprise. How cool is that? A store that specializes in pencils!

You can search by neighborhood and/or kind of business. Enjoy. Do you know of a business that I should highlight?