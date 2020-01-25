Photography Workshops, Street Photography

People are cool

One of the great things about shooting street photography is the amazing people that you can encounter in fleeting moments. Without a camera you may not have even noticed them. This photo was taken during a recent street photography workshop in Hell’s Kitchen.

Hell's Kitchen Street Photography
Hello, New York City, December 2019

2 thoughts on “People are cool

  1. A wonderful image. Her coat was made for monochrome photography!!! I don’t think people realise until much later on how important street photography is. It allows us to look back in time and see how things really were. We should be paid to do it!!!

