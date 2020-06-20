I wonder how I survived the majority of my life without a mobile phone? Everyone always distracted by their phones. Here is another diptych of 2 monochrome photos taken during a street photography workshop in Soho.
2 thoughts on “Me and My Phone diptych”
On the occasion that mine broke or I’ve left my phone at home I have felt weird without my phone.
When it’s with me I have the ringer off and try to enjoy the view.
