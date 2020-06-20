Photography Workshops, Street Photography

Me and My Phone diptych

I wonder how I survived the majority of my life without a mobile phone? Everyone always distracted by their phones. Here is another diptych of 2 monochrome photos taken during a street photography workshop in Soho.

Monochrome diptych
Me and My Phone, New York City, June 2019

2 thoughts on “Me and My Phone diptych

