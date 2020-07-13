SNYC News, Street Photography

Curious Frame in Inspired Eye

I have a new Curious Frame article in Inspired Eye magazine about how everything has changed for street photography and photography in general since the pandemic. As it’s name suggests, this (digital) magazine is always inspiring and I am happy that they have published a number of my articles.

Street Photography Magazine
Curious Frame in Inspired Eye, July 2020

